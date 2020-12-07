Monday, December 7th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A bald Kentucky man caused a disturbance at a salon after he asked a worker if she “had a product to bring his hair back and she told him no.” 46-year-old Jeffery Trent was arrested late last month after allegedly causing a disturbance inside a salon in Lawrenceburg.

As detailed in a court citation, the 6’3”, 250-pound Trent walked into the Frame Clinic and Gallery around 10:40 a.m. and asked about “product to bring his hair back.” An employee at the salon–which also doubles as an art gallery and frame shop–told Trent that no such magic potion was available.

At this point, cops report that Trent “became belligerent and created a disturbance inside the business.” He was subsequently arrested on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge and booked into the Shelby County Detention Center. In an unrelated case, Trent, who remains behind bars, is facing charges for arson and criminal mischief.

