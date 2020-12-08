Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET to Expand Board and Budget

The Cape Area MAGNET board of directors announced today their intention to increase the size of the board and the organization’s annual budget through additional private partnerships.

Board president Charlie Herbst said, “Regional governments have benefited through more robust economic development budgets that include increased private investment.” The board of directors believes an increased budget will allow for greater investment in the organization, marketing efforts and

technology advancements.

Herbst added, “We believe these actions are important to maintain our status as the regional hub of southeast Missouri. With a larger budget and stronger private participation on the Board of Directors, we can increase our efforts to secure new jobs, investment, and keep wages moving in the right

direction.”

Created in 1992, the Cape Area MAGNET is a 501 c(3) not-for-profit organization. Its mission is to encourage the retention, expansion, creation, and attraction of employers and new investment in the Cape Girardeau region. Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET receives its leadership and financial support from the area’s governmental entities, which include the County of Cape Girardeau and the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Scott City, Missouri, and private investment from the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Any local businesses interested in learning more about the effort should contact the MAGNET organization at (573) 334-5000.

