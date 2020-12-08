Dec. 5th – 7th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 123 new cases of COVID-19, and 107 new recoveries in the region since Saturday. The deceased individuals were a male in his 50’s from Johnson County, a male in his 80’s and a male in his 90’s from Massac County, and a female in her 90’s from Union County. Alexander County had 6 new cases, Hardin and Pope Counties each had 8, Johnson County had 20, Massac County had 40, Pulaski County had 7, and Union County had 34. S7HD reported a total of 3,829 cases, 2,171 recoveries, and 47 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 266 (206 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Hardin: 173 (98 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Johnson: 321 (502 recoveries, 6 deaths)

Massac: 695 (271 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Pope: 131 (68 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 457 (299 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,286 (774 recoveries, 24 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!