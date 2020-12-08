SEMI Crash Blocking KY 286 at 7.1mm in Ballard County

A crash involving 2 SEMI trucks is blocking KY 286 at the 7.1 mile marker in Ballard County. Early reports indicate a SEMI crashed or was hit around 1 a.m., CST. Another SEMI ran into the first truck creating an explosion. One driver was severely injured and transported to the hospital by helicopter. This crash is along KY 286 near the New York community between KY 1345/Myers Road and KY 802/LaCenter Road. KY 286 is expected to be closed until about 9 a.m., CST, to allow debris to be cleared from the roadway. Estimated duration is about 7 hours. Motorists traveling between Wickliffe and Paducah should self-detour via U.S. 60.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!