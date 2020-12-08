Three face charges after a recent brief jail escape

Three Mississippi County Detention Center inmates face additional charges for their involvement in a recent jail escape. Adam Milburn and Rayshand Lyons face new charges of 1st-degree assault, escape from confinement, and disarming an officer. Brian Pearson faces a new charge of aiding the escape of a prisoner. All three are currently being held on no-bond warrants. Milburn and Lyons are in jail for murder charges out of New Madrid County before the escape and Pearson is in for probation violation on burglary. On Nov. 29th around 10 pm, Milburn and Lyons escaped the detention center after assaulting an officer. About an hour and a half later, officers apprehended them on Vine Street in Charleston. You can read more in the Standard Democrat.

