Tuesday, December 8th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to police, a man walking into the Neiman Marcus store at an Atlanta mall Saturday night accidentally set off his gun while he was “adjusting his pants.” The gunshot rang out through the Lenox Square mall around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses initially told police there may have been a “dispute” between two people, but officers confirmed that no such fight happened. Instead, the armed man fired the “accidental” discharge while adjusting.

No one was injured, but the man fled the scene and has not been identified or located. Sergeant John Chafee said, “We urge gun owners to be responsible and we would recommend they leave their firearms at home while they are out shopping in public areas.”

