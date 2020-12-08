Williamson County sheriff investigating homicide of juvenile female

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after the body of an unidentified juvenile was found in northeast Marion. The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 11304 Songbird Road. The victim could only be described as a female juvenile and that after an autopsy, her death was ruled a homicide. Details about where and how the juvenile was found as well as her city of residence are being withheld at this time. Officers could not comment on whether the girl had previously been reported missing. Few details are being released at this time as the death is still under investigation. You can read more at thesouthern.com.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!