Dec. 8th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new COVID-19 related deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19, and 94 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individual was a female in her 90’s from Hardin County. Alexander County had 4 new cases, Hardin and Pope Counties each had 2, Johnson County had 7, Massac and Pulaski Counties each had 8, and Union County had 23. S7HD reported a total of 3,883 cases, 2,265 recoveries, and 48 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 270 (216 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Hardin: 175 (104 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Johnson: 828 (527 recoveries, 6 deaths)

Massac: 703 (286 recoveries, 9 deaths)

Pope: 133 (74 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 465 (310 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,309 (795 recoveries, 24 deaths)

