Missouri Senator to pre-file ‘last piece to end the AIDS epidemic’

Seventy-two hours is the time it takes for HIV to permanently infect an individual exposed to the virus. Newly-elected Kansas City State Senator Greg Razer says getting a doctor’s prescription and a preventative HIV drug within 72 hours can be difficult. He is proposing to let pharmacists give an emergency dose of the medication over the counter to those exposed to the virus.

Razer says allowing pharmacists this option could result in better health outcomes for individuals and save the state money in Medicaid costs. He says medication for those with HIV runs about 10,000 to 15,000 dollars each month.

