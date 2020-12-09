Wednesday, December 9th, 2020
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Court records show that a convicted felon whose alias is listed as “Bud Light Mike” in police records was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing a case of America’s favorite beer. According to Florida police, Michael Filipkowski swiped twenty-four cans of Bud Light from a Publix supermarket in Treasure Island.
51-year-old Filipkowski was subsequently arrested after being found in possession of twenty-one of the purloined cans. Since his rap sheet includes multiple prior theft convictions, he was charged with a felony theft count. He is locked up in the county jail in lieu of $2,000 bond. An arrest affidavit lists the New Jersey native’s alias as “Bud Light Mike.” Court records reveal how Filipkowski earned that handle.
In April, he was convicted of stealing a case of Bud Light from a Wawa convenience store in Clearwater. He has twice been convicted of carrying an open container of Bud Light, once on the beach and once at a bus stop. He also has been convicted of stealing two 18-packs of Bud Light from a Speedway store.