CDC, Missouri officials begin work on first-ever COVID-19 study within K-12 schools

The CDC has boots on the ground in Missouri to help local K-12 schools and public health leaders analyze their COVID-19 measures. The first-ever pilot project will track COVID-19 infections among students and staff based upon whether they were wearing masks in school when they came into close contact with someone infected with the virus. During a Missouri Board of Education meeting this week, State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education spokeswoman Mallory McGowin says participation is voluntary.

Schools participating in the project are being identified in St. Charles, St. Louis, and Greene Counties. Missouri is also partnering Washington University and St. Louis University on the effort.

