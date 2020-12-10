Increased traffic enforcement by Cape Police

In response to specific traffic-related complaints from citizens and business owners, The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be increasing its traffic enforcement efforts in the area of Mount Auburn and Silver Springs.

Excessive speed has consistently been the greatest contributing circumstance in fatal crashes throughout the state of Missouri and Cape PD is asking for the public’s help in reducing that statistic. The area of attention contains schools, medical facilities, restaurants, and holiday shopping centers and they want citizens and visitors to safely travel through this region as they frequent these areas. They ask the public to consider helping us reduce our traffic-related accidents and injuries by slowing down and driving with care this holiday season.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!