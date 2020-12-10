Man charges on drug and endangerment offenses in New Madrid County
A man was arrested in New Madrid County on Tuesday after being charged with drug possession and child endangerment. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Jonathan Coburn, from Florida, was arrested on a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance – marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and the felony offense of 2nd degree child welfare endangerment. After being charged and filed, he was released roadside.