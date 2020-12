When some Missourians filed for unemployment as COVID-19 shut down their jobs, they got a pleasant surprise. The state treasurer’s office sent them a check for unclaimed property that was theirs and held by the state. As Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick explains, he would not have been able to find them otherwise:

To date, the Treasurer’s office has connected citizens to more than $886 thousand of their own money.

