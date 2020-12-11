Dec. 10th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 60 new cases of COVID-19, and 88 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individuals were a male in his 80’s in Alexander County, a male in his 70’s in Hardin County, and a female in her 60’s in Johnson County. Alexander County had 5 new cases, Hardin and Pope Counties each had 2, Johnson County had 14, Massac County had 12, Pulaski County had 7, and Union County had 18. S7HD reported a total of 3,991 cases, 2,505 recoveries, and 52 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 281 (232 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Hardin: 177 (122 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Johnson: 848 (578 recoveries, 8 deaths)
Massac: 729 (316 recoveries, 12 deaths)
Pope: 135 (89 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 478 (330 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,343 (838 recoveries, 24 deaths)