Friday, December 11th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police say that a Michigan man who became angry when he was told his direct deposit hadn’t cleared yet took his anger out on his bank, throwing a heavy animal trap and concrete chunks through the building’s windows.

51-year-old Stephen Lee Wallace of Chelsea was arraigned Friday, December 4th on two felony counts of malicious destruction of property after being arrested for allegedly throwing various heavy items through the windows of Chase Bank in Ann Arbor.

At about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, December 3rd, Wallace entered the bank and asked about a direct deposit he was expecting to be available in his account. Wallace was told the deposit hadn’t cleared yet, leading him to grow frustrated and angry, yelling at employees as he left the bank.

Once outside, Wallace began throwing various objects at the ATM outside before picking up an animal trap with a concrete base and throwing it through the window. If convicted, Wallace faces up to five years in prison and or a fine of $10,000 or three times the value of the damaged property, whichever is greater.

