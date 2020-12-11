Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County Reduced for Bridge Repairs

The southbound Route 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The flyover is located at mile marker 93.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

