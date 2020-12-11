Scott City woman killed in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
A Scott City woman was killed Wednesday morning when the vehicle she was driving ran off County Road 313 one mile south of Scott City, hit an embankment, and overturned. 29-year-old Jessica Doria was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 4-year-old son, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with minor injuries.