Trading Post – December 12

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200 

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

Clothes dryer – $75 – ph #: 334-1757

Composite-toed work boots – size 9 – $60

Magic Chef microwave oven – $20

Iron planters – $20/all – ph #: 314-243-6197

26 in men’s bicycle – $50 – ph #: 513-1006

‘06 Toyota Prius – $3,500

‘96 Toyota Avalon – $1,000

‘93 Ford F-150 – $1,300 – ph #: 573-517-8487

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Buying: banjo/mandolin/acoustic guitar – ph #: 573-282-2268

‘12 Honda CR-V – $15,000 – ph #: 618-342-6658

Home schooling books – ph #: 573-934-0297

9mm Italian pistol – $350

Washburn banjo – w/case – $300

Pocket drone – $50 – ph #: 573-887-3013

‘11 Toyota Carolla – $7,900

‘12 Toyota RAV4 – $6,800 – ph #: 573-450-5312

Carousel gumball machine – $40

4 unicycles – $120/all – ph #: 667-5540

6,000 pieces for making bullets – $1,200/all – ph #: 450-2207

Buying: Used 15 in tires – ph #: 450-2920

‘06 Honda Big Ruckus – $3,900

Tow dolly – $600 – ph #: 573-576-1757

Buying: Farm items, fencing, bells – ph #: 573-450-5401

