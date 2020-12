The Southeast Missourian reports that the Cape Girardeau Police Department is reviewing evidence regarding several thefts of catalytic converters. The department said there have been a few instances of the thefts around town. Police detectives have condensed the cases down and are reviewing all of the evidence they have on the thefts. No other information is available at this time.

