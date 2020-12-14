Governor Parson Orders Flags to Fly Half-Staff in Honor of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr.

Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings in St. Louis County today in honor of Moline Acres Police Department Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr.

On December 5, Sergeant Turner died in the line of duty when he was struck by a vehicle while working at the scene of a police traffic stop. Sergeant Turner was transported to a hospital and died of his injuries the same day.

“Police officers know that each time they put on their uniform, they are taking on risks to protect others. For more than 22 years, Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. willingly accepted these risks to make his community safer and stronger,” Governor Parson said. “Last Saturday, Sergeant Turner paid the ultimate price for his selfless service. We are forever indebted to Sergeant Turner and his family, we and are grateful for all of those who put themselves at risk to protect Missourians.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Sergeant Turner is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.

