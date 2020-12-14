Judge sentences East Prairie man for possession of meth with intent to distribute

An East Prairie man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for drug-related crimes. 40-year-old Christopher Gephart pleaded guilty to one count of possession of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth with intent to distribute. On October 29, 2019, officers from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested Gephart on failure to appear warrants. Officers found him in possession of five bags containing a total of 17 grams of meth. Officers discovered an additional 378 grams of meth in his car. Gephart told officers he had been selling meth since his release on parole for drug charges in January of 2019.

