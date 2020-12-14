Missouri Senator Josh Hawley Teams Up with Senator Bernie Sanders on Stimulus Package

Missouri’s junior senator is demanding that working families be first in line for COVID relief, and not last. Republican Senator Josh Hawley and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders have introduced an amendment that would provide a 12-hundred dollar direct payment for American adults, 24-hundred for couples, and 500-dollars per child.

Hawley and Sanders plan to try to force a vote this week on their amendment, coinciding with Friday’s government funding deadline. Senator Sanders says a 12-hundred dollar direct payment would help families pay rent and heating bills and put food on the table.

