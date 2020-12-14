Monday, December 14th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Illinois dental practice has been sued by eleven employees after a hygienist allegedly hid two cameras in the work bathroom. One camera was discovered October 22nd in a unisex employees’ bathroom of the national dental chain Aspen Dental in Crestwood, and it was turned over to the police department.

That same day, 25-year-old dental hygienist Armani Alexander “admitted to placing the camera” in the bathroom and was arrested. The office assured the workers that they swept the premises and didn’t find any more cameras. Yet on October 26th a second camera was discovered in the same bathroom.

Lawyers for the workers — who include dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants and a marketer — say the cameras were first placed in the bathroom sometime in September. Aspen admitted that a background check for Alexander — who had only been with the company for two months — “was flagged for criminal activity.” The workers have brought claims of negligent hiring and supervision against the practice.

