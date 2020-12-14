Newcomer Receives MO-ACHE President’s Award

The Missouri Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (MO-ACHE) recognizes Lisa Newcomer, RRT, MBA, FACHE, Service Line Director of Cancer Services at Saint Francis Healthcare System, as one of four recipients of its annual President’s Award.

“Lisa is an exemplary leader who has been instrumental in our Healthcare System’s response to COVID-19,” shared Maryann Reese, RN, MHA, DHA, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System. “She goes above and beyond daily and is the epitome of servant leadership. Because of her dedication to our Mission and Values, no one is more deserving of this recognition than Lisa.”

Each year, MO-ACHE recognizes distinguished leaders whose actions provide superior value to the chapter and other healthcare executives at the local level. The program is designed to acknowledge the outstanding accomplishments of its members.

“This awards program recognizes our members not just for the efforts they make but also the impact they have on the chapter. We are proud to recognize Lisa Newcomer as a President’s Award recipient,” said Chapter President W. Bryant McNally, JD, MPH, FACHE, Division Vice President of Membership Services with the Missouri Hospital Association.

MO-ACHE members are eligible for The President’s and Regent Awards – each recognizing individual achievements. In recognition of their accomplishments, winners received special recognition during the Chapter’s Annual Business Meeting, were awarded individual plaques and will be highlighted in the next Chapter Newsletter.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!