Many Missouri colleges and universities are not letting U.S. students study abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic – or they are allowing very few of them. Executive Director of International Education and Services at Southeast Missouri State University Kevin Timlin says the school is not allowing these experiences for the rest of the academic year.

He says the school usually has about 125 to 150 students studying abroad each year.

