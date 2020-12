Missouri’s K-12 teachers are expected to have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in February or March. During a Missouri Board of Education meeting last week, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Spokesperson Mallory McGowin says educators are on the priority list.

The state hopes the general public can get vaccinated by July or August.

