Ameren Missouri reminds customers energy assistance dollars remain available

Ahead of the holiday season, Ameren Missouri will voluntarily suspend service disconnections for residential and business customers today through Jan. 5, 2021. While the temporary suspension is in place, the company is urging customers who are struggling to pay their bill to take action now to avoid unmanageable balances next year. Help is available for customers needing assistance with their energy statements.

“We understand this time of year can be particularly difficult for families facing financial hardship, and this year is no exception as many have been affected by COVID-19,” said Tara Oglesby, vice president, Customer Experience, Ameren Missouri. “We care about our customers and we have several solutions available to help them, including energy assistance grants and flexible payment options. Any customer needing help with their energy bill should contact us today.”

Customers can learn more about Ameren Missouri’s energy assistance programs at AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance .

Throughout the pandemic, Ameren Missouri has provided $5 million in energy assistance and a wide range of payment agreements to support customers in need and avoid disconnection. Working with partners, including Heatupmissouri.org, community action agencies, and the United Way, among others, Ameren Missouri is encouraging customers to apply for all available assistance, including federal assistance through LIHEAP for those who qualify.

In addition, since Nov. 1, Missouri is operating within the Cold Weather Rule, as directed by the Missouri Public Service Commission, which helps customers avoid service disconnections when the weather is below freezing during the winter months. As part of the rule, additional payment arrangements are available to customers needing help.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!