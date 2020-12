Dec. 13th – 14th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 1 new COVID-19 related death, 104 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 26 new probable cases, and 63 new recoveries for Sunday and yesterday. There are 5,891 confirmed cases and 850 probable cases. This brings the total to 6,741 cases with 5,177 recoveries, and 93 deaths in the county.

Saturday – Monday Reports:

Bollinger – 1,140 cases (1,037 confirmed, 103 probable), 1,057 recoveries, 12 deaths

12 new confirmed

4 new probable

28 new recoveries

Perry – 1,962 cases (1,778 confirmed, 184 probable), 1,860 recoveries, 18 deaths

28 new confirmed

9 new probable

39 new recoveries

Scott – 3,226 cases, 2,376 recoveries, 50 deaths

2 new deaths

40 new cases

13 new recoveries

Stoddard – 2,467 cases, 2,282 recoveries, 55 deaths

55 new cases

62 new recoveries

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!