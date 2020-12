A Dudley man has been taken into custody in Stoddard County on drug possession charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 21-year-old Jimie Moore was taken into custody Thursday evening on possession of marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say he was also charged with driving while under the influence of drugs. He was transported to the Stoddard County Jail following his arrest.

