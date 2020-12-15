Graves on WRDA – close to passage, stops short in some places

A major piece of legislation that guides federal management of the Missouri River and all inland waterways in the United States is on the verge of passing. The US House approved the Water Resources Development Act unanimously. It now moves to the Senate, which is expected to approve it. Congressman Sam Graves said the lingering images of the widespread flooding from last year helped motivate Congress to make changes in river management.

Graves said the latest version of the legislation cuts the red tape which has held up the repair of levees damaged by last year’s floods. It considers the levee system as a whole instead of focusing only on federal levees. It also allows the Army Corps of Engineers to consider making changes to the structures of levees when rebuilding.

