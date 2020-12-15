Man standing trial on murder charge in Butler County
A man will be standing trial after being charged with murder. Officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department reported that 28-year-old Terry Brown was charged with 2nd degree murder, as well as armed criminal action, after being accused of killing 50-year-old Virgil Brown Sr. in May. The charges stem from an investigation made by the Poplar Bluff Police Department, after authorities received a call of a fight in progress at a house in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue on May 7th. Virgil Brown Sr. was found by authorities laying on the floor of the home, and was bleeding from a knife wound in the chest.