Man standing trial on murder charge in Butler County

A man will be standing trial after being charged with murder. Officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department reported that 28-year-old Terry Brown was charged with 2nd degree murder, as well as armed criminal action, after being accused of killing 50-year-old Virgil Brown Sr. in May. The charges stem from an investigation made by the Poplar Bluff Police Department, after authorities received a call of a fight in progress at a house in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue on May 7th. Virgil Brown Sr. was found by authorities laying on the floor of the home, and was bleeding from a knife wound in the chest.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!