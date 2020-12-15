Tuesday, December 15th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man was arrested after climbing onto the wing of a plane that was ready to take off from Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport on Saturday.

The Alaska Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Portland, Oregon was preparing to leave the runway when the pilot noticed a man approaching the Boeing 737 and alerted the control tower at around 2:00 p.m.

Las Vegas police and airport officials immediately responded to arrest the man, who had climbed onto the left wing. Video taken by a passenger shows the man walking on the wing, at one point taking off his shoes and socks.

