U.S. Route 61 at Center Junction to Close Overnight Next Week Contractor Set to Demolish I-55 Northbound Bridge
Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri, continues with overnight closures planned next week. Weather permitting, Route 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews demolish the northbound I-55 bridge overnight. Work will take place Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. All Interstate 55 ramps will remain open. Route 61 will be closed from Orchard Road to Veterans Drive during demolition. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.