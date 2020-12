The COVID-19 vaccine is making its way across the nation, including Missouri. Immunizations are already being given to some health care workers. President of the American Medical Association Dr. Susan Bailey says getting only one dose of the two-dose vaccine is not enough. She says getting a booster shot improves your level of immunity.

The vaccinations are supposed to be taken about three weeks apart.

