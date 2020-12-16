Dec. 15th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 61 new cases of COVID-19, and 54 new recoveries in the region. The individuals were a female in her 50’s and a male in his 60’s in Massac County. Alexander County had 3 new cases, Hardin and Pulaski Counties each had 6, Johnson County had 7, Massac County had 14, Pope County had 4, and Union County had 21. S7HD reported a total of 4,205 cases, 2,738 recoveries, and 58 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 302 (257 recoveries, 4 deaths)

Hardin: 191 (136 recoveries, 4 deaths)

Johnson: 888 (631 recoveries, 8 deaths)

Massac: 767 (372 recoveries, 15 deaths)

Pope: 153 (101 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 497 (353 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,407 (888 recoveries, 24 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!