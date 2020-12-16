Dec. 15th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 61 new cases of COVID-19, and 54 new recoveries in the region. The individuals were a female in her 50’s and a male in his 60’s in Massac County. Alexander County had 3 new cases, Hardin and Pulaski Counties each had 6, Johnson County had 7, Massac County had 14, Pope County had 4, and Union County had 21. S7HD reported a total of 4,205 cases, 2,738 recoveries, and 58 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 302 (257 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Hardin: 191 (136 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Johnson: 888 (631 recoveries, 8 deaths)
Massac: 767 (372 recoveries, 15 deaths)
Pope: 153 (101 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 497 (353 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,407 (888 recoveries, 24 deaths)