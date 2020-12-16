Foster parent says MO Children’s Division system should be streamlined to better serve kids

A legislative committee is reviewing Missouri’s progress on carrying out a new law intended to better serve the state’s foster children. A Children’s Division leader gave committee members a progress report, but some were not satisfied with the pace of the work. During public testimony, Gary Greene, a foster parent in southern Missouri, asked the lawmakers to boost funding for the Children’s Division and give the division more authority to better protect kids.

The law requires the creation of a response team to review the practices of the state Children’s Division and any contractors. It also creates a written agreement to allow a child to live outside their home if their parent or guardian is temporarily unable to provide care.

