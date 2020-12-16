MVC Commission says veterans homes need transformation, “this could happen again”

The chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission has met and held town halls with staff at its seven homes and headquarters in the aftermath of a report critical of how it handled a deadly COVID-19 outbreak. Since September, 145 veterans have died from COVID-19 while in state care. Armstrong Teasdale attorney Ida Shafaie was one of the investigators. She says the key to those recommendations is that MVC focuses on planning.

Veterans Commission Chairman Tim Noonan says they are already starting what he calls their COVID reset.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!