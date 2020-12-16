Wednesday, December 16th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

It had the makings of a dangerous situation involving an apparent knife attack on a woman. The father of the Wisconsin woman hurriedly reported to authorities in late November that she sent him a text saying she was being stabbed.

The Winnebago County dispatch center contacted Menasha police, and eight officers were sent to the woman’s apartment. “He indicated that his daughter was being stabbed, possibly by a live-in boyfriend. He provided an address to check on,” said Menasha police officer Nick Oleszak.

Officers were positioned outside the apartment, when — to everyone’s surprise — the woman showed up. It turned out that she hadn’t been stabbed after all. She wasn’t feeling well and went to a clinic in Neenah to be tested for COVID-19. She sent a text to her dad to let him know she was being swabbed.

But she sent it without noticing that autocorrect changed “swabbed” to “stabbed.” “She said she was fine and it was all a misunderstanding,” Oleszak said.

