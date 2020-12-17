Butler County officials still searching for suspect in homicide investigation

Authorities are still searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation in Poplar Bluff. On December 1st, authorities responded to a call about a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Begley Street around 10:30 am. When officers arrived at the scene, 23-year-old Kevin Sanders and 23-year-old Adriana Lundy, both of Poplar Bluff, were found with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local health care facility after they were found. Lundy’s injuries were classified as serious, but not life threatening, while Sanders succumbed to his injuries while under care. Two suspects were identified in the shooting. The first, 22-year-old Christopher Gilmore, of Poplar Bluff, was taken into custody for 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, and 1st degree robbery and burglary. The second suspect, 25-year-old Stacy Gipson, of Poplar Bluff, is still being searched for. If you know his whereabouts, or any information on him, you are asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if seen.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!