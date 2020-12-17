Dec. 16th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 60 new cases of COVID-19, and 34 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individuals were a female in her 60’s, a female in her 80’s, and a male in his 80’s in Massac County. Alexander County had 6 new cases, Hardin County had 2, Johnson and Pope Counties each had 4, Massac County had 11, Pulaski County had 10, and Union County had 23. S7HD reported a total of 4,265 cases, 2,772 recoveries, and 61 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 308 (264 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Hardin: 193 (140 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Johnson: 892 (641 recoveries, 8 deaths)
Massac: 778 (378 recoveries, 18 deaths)
Pope: 157 (103 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 507 (358 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,430 (888 recoveries, 24 deaths)