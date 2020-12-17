State Senator wants to limit how much MO K-12 superintendents can make
The Missouri Legislature will be asked to limit pay for Missouri’s K-12 public school superintendents. State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin has pre-filed a bill that would restrict their total pay to no more than 3.5 times the average total compensation provided to all certified, full-time teachers employed by their district. She says the bottom line centers around the classroom.
Whether the savings would be required to be re-invested into teacher pay is unknown. Missouri’s average teacher salary is about 42,000 dollars – ranking it about 42nd in the nation.