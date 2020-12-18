Dec. 17th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 45 new cases of COVID-19, and 55 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individuals were a male in his 80’s from Hardin County, a female in her 80’s from Massac County, and a female in her 90’s in Massac County. Alexander County had 3 new cases, Johnson County had 8, Massac and Pope Counties each had 5, Pulaski County had 6, and Union County had 18. S7HD reported a total of 4,310 cases, 2,827 recoveries, and 64 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 311 (267 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Hardin: 193 (141 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Johnson: 900 (656 recoveries, 8 deaths)
Massac: 783 (390 recoveries, 20 deaths)
Pope: 162 (107 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 513 (361 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,448 (905 recoveries, 24 deaths)