Friday, December 18th, 2020
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
A Florida high school teacher is being investigated over allegations that he watched porn during a virtual class — after a former student posted a clip of the lesson online.
53-year-old Michael Braeseke, who teaches social sciences at South Broward High in Hollywood, appeared to be sitting at a desk looking down as a woman apparently screamed in ecstasy — saying, “Oh my God!” — during a virtual class on Friday.
A former student at the school posted the footage of Braeseke on Monday from his Global Perspectives & Research class, which is part of its college-level Cambridge International program at the school.
District officials launched a probe into the video on Tuesday. Braeseke, who has worked for the district for twenty years and earns about $56,000 annually, has not been reassigned, but isn’t teaching this week due to midterms.