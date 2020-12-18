Missouri business experiences drastic increase in COVID-19 disinfection services

An emergency cleaning and restoration company in Missouri says its number one service since the onset of the pandemic has been its COVID-19 disinfection services. Michele Presley with ServPro says the employees, who serve the entire state, are keeping up with the workload. She calls them disinfection warriors.

Presley says ServPro has doubled its staff since February and it continues to hire. The company worked with the federal government to ensure any of its locations that wanted to offer the service could adequately respond.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!