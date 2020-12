The Poplar Bluff Police Department is currently searching for a wanted suspect. Few details are available at this time, however the department reports that on November 28th, a vehicle was seen leaving the scene of an active crime on West Pine Street. A picture of the vehicle is available at the Poplar Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page. Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact the department by calling 573-785-5776.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!