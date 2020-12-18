Psychiatric examination ordered for Bernie man accused of abandoning body

A man from Bernie will be undergoing a psychiatric examination, to see if he is able to be charged with abandoning a corpse. Officials with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department report that 51-year-old Corey Gill will be receiving a pre-trial psychiatric exam, in order to see if he can be charged with the felony offense of abandonment of a corpse. The charge stems from an incident in November of 2018, where Gill was accused of taking the body of 38-year-old Holly Kirkman, who had been reported missing earlier that month, and moving it to 510 Walter Avenue. Her body was located inside the trunk of her own vehicle. The details of her death have been kept confidential. This will be the second mental examination performed on Gill in this case. The first exam was performed in December of 2018, where it was found that he was incompetent to process what he had done. If he is not found guilty by reason of insanity, then he will remain with the Department of Mental Health until a release is ordered.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!