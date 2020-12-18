Regents to Consider Academic Program Changes, Annual Audits at Dec. 18 Meeting

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will consider several academic program changes and the annual audits from Rubin Brown for the year ending June 30, 2020, when it meets today.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be held in the University Center (UC) Ballroom on campus. Due to social distancing guidelines, attendance in the UC Ballroom will be limited to Board members, agenda presenters and required personnel only. A webcast for the public will be accessible via the Board of Regents webpage at semo.edu/board/live-meeting or semo.edu/board.

The meeting will begin with considerations for approval of appointments to the Show Me Center Board of Managers, the Missouri Innovation Corporation Board of Directors, and the River Campus Board of Managers; and conferring degrees for summer and fall 2020 candidates for graduation.

The Regents also will consider: a proposal for several academic program changes, including a new Master of Science in applied nutrition, a new post-Master’s certificate for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, and a new post-Master’s certificate for nurse educator; and a revised fee structure for the Premium Immersion and online Intensive English program that would take effect with the fall 2021 semester.

Rubin Brown representatives will present the annual financial report, the Single Audit Report on the Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards, the Systems Facilities Financial Report and the Report on NCAA Independent Auditor’s Report on Agreed Upon Procedures.

Several report items are on the agenda, including the University President’s Report from Southeast President Carlos Vargas; Information Technology update from Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president for information technology at Southeast; Student Government report from Logan Phillips, president of Student Government; Faculty Senate Report from Dr. Diane Wood, chair of Faculty Senate; and a progress report on contracts and facilities management projects and an FY21 operating budget to actual report, both from Dr. Brad Sheriff, vice president for finance and administration.

The Regents will consider a motion to go into a closed session for appropriate considerations related to litigation; and hiring, firing, disciplining or promotion of personnel.

When the open session reconvenes, the Regents will announce actions taken during the closed session.

In other action, the Regents will consider naming the Redhawks Athletics tennis facility to the John C. Bierk Tennis Complex; approval of the Board of Regents By-Laws; approval of program prioritization recommendations; and an election of Board of Regents officers will be held.

The final item on the agenda will be consideration of a motion to adjourn.

The Board agenda in its entirety can be reviewed at semo.edu/board/meeting_info.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!