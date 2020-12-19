Trading Post – December 19

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200 

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Home schooling books – ph #: 573-934-0297

————–

Work boots – size 9 – $60

Wrought iron planters

2 mirrored sliding closet doors – $100 – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

4 U.S. Mint Prestige coin sets – 1989-92 – $35/each – ph #: 573-788-2236

————–

Buying: late model car – Toyota or Hyundai – ph #: 618-927-5612

————–

Mobility scooter – $750 – ph #: 573-837-8300

————–

Buying: 17 in Corvette wheels

Buying: Keyboard

Buying: John Deere mower – ph #: 620-3572

————–

Bathroom vanity – double sink – Delta faucets – $125

Clothes dryer

Buying: baby booster seat – ph #: 334-1757

————–

Bushnell pistol scope – $35

Buying: crossbed tool box & bed liner for Ford Ranger – ph #: 667-5540

————–

Large hay bales – ph #: 283-5925

————–

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick & lumber

Buying: used tractor tire – ph #: 573-200-0611

————–

Buying: chain saw – ph #: 573-837-6356

————–

Pella sliding door & windows – ph #: 450-5312

————–

‘89 Lincoln Town Car

Farmall tractor – w/blade – ph #: 573-703-1237

————–

Tree trimming service

Firewood – ph #: 573-837-3237

