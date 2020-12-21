Dec. 18th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County had 1 new case, Hardin County had 6, Johnson and Pulaski Counties each had 5, Massac County had 9, Pope County had 3, and Union County had 13. S7HD reported a total of 4,352 cases, 2,892 recoveries, and 64 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 312 (272 recoveries, 4 deaths)
Hardin: 199 (144 recoveries, 5 deaths)
Johnson: 905 (670 recoveries, 8 deaths)
Massac: 792 (398 recoveries, 20 deaths)
Pope: 165 (114 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 518 (370 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,461 (924 recoveries, 24 deaths)